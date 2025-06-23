Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,509,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $86,676,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ISRG opened at $509.36 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

