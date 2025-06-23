Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

