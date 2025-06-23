Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 237.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

