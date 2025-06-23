CV Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CV Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VOO stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.80 and its 200-day moving average is $533.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

