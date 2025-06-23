TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,328 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.33 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

