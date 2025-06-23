Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 511,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,661,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

