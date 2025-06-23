PHH (NYSE:PHH) Trading Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 177,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 293,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

PHH Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

About PHH

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

