Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $231.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.