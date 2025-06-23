Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.83. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 3,129 shares changing hands.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

