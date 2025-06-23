Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.00. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 6,485,793 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

The firm has a market cap of $895.01 million, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

