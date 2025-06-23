Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.34. Gray Media shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.
Gray Media Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $915.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Gray Media Dividend Announcement
Gray Media Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
