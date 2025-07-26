Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

