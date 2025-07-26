Security Financial Services INC. Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,378,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $350.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

