Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 11,683 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
KIM stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.
Kimco Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.
Kimco Realty Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
