Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

