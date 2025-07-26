Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,204 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.15.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

