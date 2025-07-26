Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

