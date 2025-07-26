Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.