Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 35,619 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 13.5% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after buying an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

