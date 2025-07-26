Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,120,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after buying an additional 1,020,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after buying an additional 1,141,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total transaction of $365,213.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,795.82. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.10, for a total value of $371,655.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,668,010.90. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,473 shares of company stock worth $105,805,440. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ META opened at $712.68 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.48 and a 200-day moving average of $641.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

