Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

