JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $56.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE LVS opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $183,836,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,571,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,593,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,307 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

