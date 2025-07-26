Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 239,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.