Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 24.18%.

Pinnacle Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PCLB stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pinnacle Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

