Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE EW opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

