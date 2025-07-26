Brown Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT opened at $42.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

