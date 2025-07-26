Brown Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16.

