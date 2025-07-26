iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,675,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after purchasing an additional 115,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWO stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

