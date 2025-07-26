Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $42.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.