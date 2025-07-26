Contrasting Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super League Enterprise and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,853.13%. Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.85%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Bragg Gaming Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -105.13% -1,169.11% -124.84% Bragg Gaming Group -5.63% -8.14% -5.51%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Bragg Gaming Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.28 -$16.64 million ($73.60) -0.07 Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.98 -$5.57 million ($0.27) -16.07

Bragg Gaming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

