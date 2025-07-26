BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.07. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 50.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 35,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

