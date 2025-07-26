Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1,429.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 880,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 232,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

