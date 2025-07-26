West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head-To-Head Analysis

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Weyerhaeuser”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $5.83 billion 0.95 -$5.00 million ($1.75) -41.21 Weyerhaeuser $7.04 billion 2.73 $396.00 million $0.38 69.75

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than West Fraser Timber. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for West Fraser Timber and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 1 4 0 2.80 Weyerhaeuser 1 2 6 1 2.70

West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Dividends

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. West Fraser Timber pays out -73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 221.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Fraser Timber has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber -2.18% -0.85% -0.66% Weyerhaeuser 3.97% 2.93% 1.73%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats West Fraser Timber on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

