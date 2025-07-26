Motco Sells 267 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $9,880,000. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9%

MDY stock opened at $587.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

