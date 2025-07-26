Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

