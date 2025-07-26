Security Financial Services INC. Buys 178 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Rollins by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.03 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

