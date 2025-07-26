81,427 Shares in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Bought by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 281.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

