Motco Has $9.43 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Motco raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.