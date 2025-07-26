Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Pacific Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

