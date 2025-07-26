Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $566.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $567.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.