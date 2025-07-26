Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after buying an additional 575,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.