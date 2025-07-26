Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

