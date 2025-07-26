Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.53.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

