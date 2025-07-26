Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 11.1%

DECK opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $392,583,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $97,935,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after acquiring an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.