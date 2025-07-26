Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

