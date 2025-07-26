Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Target Price at $9,023.33

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,783.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,791.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,343.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,393.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

