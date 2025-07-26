Analyzing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) & Its Rivals

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ competitors have a beta of 11.39, suggesting that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion $1.62 billion 52.08 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.44 million 18.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors 340 2471 3128 125 2.50

As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.87% 10.01% 3.68% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors 8.60% 12.66% 7.06%

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries competitors beat Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

