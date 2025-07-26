Motco Sells 2,056 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after buying an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,081,000 after buying an additional 648,539 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

