Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

