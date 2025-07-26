Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 542,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $112.87 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

